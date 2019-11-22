Cobb County is in the middle of a cat-astrophe with 157 feline orphans exceeding the county animal shelter’s capacity in their need for fur-ever homes.
In an urgent message from the shelter, staff and volunteers are calling on people to adopt a cat, with some of the older ones approaching their 200th consecutive day in a cage.
“Cobb County Animal Services is full of cats!,” a public Facebook post by the shelter support group Cobb County Kitties stated Thursday night. “Our cat room cages are FULL! We are having to house cats in crates and carriers anywhere we can fit them.”
The post included photographs of nine cats that have each been in the county shelter for between 126 and 164 days, collectively racking up three and a half years at the facility waiting to become part of someone’s family.
“We need your help and we need open cages,” the post said. “Please come rescue some kitties!”
The county’s shelter has capacity for 150 cats and kittens and 150 puppies and dogs, a county spokesman told the MDJ Friday.
Currently there are 97 cats, 60 kittens and 140 puppies and dogs housed at the shelter for adoption.
An "overflow" room outside the normal feline lodgings is also full of cat cages, and more are outside in the hallway.
Staff said the shelter's recent two-week lock down, to eliminate a contagious virus among the dogs, has contributed to the pile-up of cats and kittens because adoptions were on hold.
Added to the problem is the fact people are more likely to bring stray cats in during cold months and there's no let-up in admissions.
Staff are offering a seasonal “Fall in Love” special at the shelter, to adopt either a dog or a cat of at least one year of age for just $20 through Nov. 30.
Cats and kittens are usually $115 to adopt from the shelter, as they all come vaccinated, spayed or neutered and dewormed.
But there will also be specials for adopting animals from the shelter in the lead-up to Christmas, staff said, to help find homes for as many as possible.
The Cobb County Animal Services shelter is on Al Bishop Drive in Marietta near Jim Miller Park.
Adoption hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
