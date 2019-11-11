Police say they’ve identified two men who robbed another man of $6,000 cash at gunpoint around 3 a.m. at a small Kennesaw strip mall at the intersection of Main Street and Jiles Road.
Arrest warrants for Kenneth Lamar Branner and Terrance John were issued in relation to the armed robbery Thursday, two weeks after police said the incident occurred on Oct. 25.
Branner, 27, of Marietta, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at his apartment in the Laurel Hills Preserve complex off Bells Ferry Road around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 and booked into the county jail, records show.
He faces 11 felony charges including four counts of possessing a gun or knife during a crime, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possessing cocaine, possessing controlled substances for distribution, possessing a schedule one drug, possessing a schedule two drug and obstructing police, according to his jail record.
Branner is in custody without bond, records show.
There is no Cobb jail record for John, of Dallas, Georgia, although the Cobb Magistrate Court issued a warrant for his arrest on three felony charges in relation to the Oct. 25 armed robbery in Kennesaw.
John’s warrant shows he is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon during a crime, for which he can only get bond through a Cobb Superior Court hearing.
Police said Branner and John worked together to rob the man, with Branner holding the victim at gunpoint while John took $6,000 cash from the victim’s pocket.
“Said accused is seen on video surveillance with Terrance John physically holding said victim against his will and producing said pistol while attempting to rob said victim,” Branner’s arrest warrant states. “The video surveillance shows Terrance John take what appears to be cash out of said victim's pocket, while said accused is holding said victim against a vehicle with said pistol in his right hand. Said victim stated the cash that was taken totaled $6,000.”
John's arrest warrant is almost identical to Branner's in respect of the incident, with the two listed as co-defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.