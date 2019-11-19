A Douglasville man, arrested in Powder Springs on charges of possessing methamphetamine, was also found to have heroin in his shoe and a syringe inserted inside his body during a subsequent search at the Cobb County jail, police say.
Kyle Blake Summers, 27, has now spent eight days in custody at the Cobb jail, facing three felony charges and a single misdemeanor in relation to the incident on Nov. 11, records show.
Powder Springs police said they conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Ford Mustang for failure to obey a traffic control device, on New MacLand Road in Powder Springs around 9:30 p.m. last Monday.
Summers was in the back seat, another person was in the front passenger seat, and a woman was driving, according to Summers’ arrest warrant.
Officers asked all three occupants for identification, and noticed that Summers was “moving around a lot” in the back seat, police said.
The driver gave permission for police to search the car, where officers found crystal methamphetamine and Summers’ wallet inside a Crown Royal whiskey bottle bag, records show.
Once at the Cobb County jail, Summers was subject to a "thorough cavity search," having twice denied possessing any contraband when asked by sheriff’s deputies, his warrant states.
Officers then found a bag of heroin in Summers’ shoe and a syringe inserted inside his body, police said.
Summers is charged with felony counts of possessing heroin, possessing methamphetamine and crossing jail guard lines with drugs or a weapon, as well as a single misdemeanor count of possessing a drug related item, for which he is subject to an $8,000 bond, his jail record shows.
