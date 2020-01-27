MARIETTA — City Councilman Reginald “Reggie” Copeland has had his criminal case in the Cobb County State Court sealed from public view.
An order to restrict and seal records in the case was signed by Judge Maria Golick on Jan. 23.
It means the case no longer exists in the court’s records, as far as the public can see. Not even the order restricting access is publicly available.
Copeland, 57, a Marietta councilman since December 2017, was charged in May 2019 with four misdemeanor counts of obstructing police.
He allegedly refused multiple times to show Marietta police officers his driver’s license, or to exit his vehicle, as they investigated a minor car collision that was not his fault, records show.
Police said Copeland continued to resist arrest once officers had pulled him from his car.
Copeland pleaded not guilty to all four obstruction charges last September, and was supposed to appear before Judge Golick on Monday morning for a hearing.
That never happened.
When the MDJ arrived at court to cover the hearing, court staff told the MDJ Monday that the hearing was not on the docket and the case was sealed.
Despite the restrictions, the MDJ obtained a copy of the Jan. 23 court order sealing Copeland’s record. The order states the harm to Copeland’s privacy outweighs the public interest in his case.
“The court finds the defendant’s lack of criminal history, impact of future employment, underlying facts and the state’s not opposing restriction as facts which support this order,” Golick wrote on the order.
It further states Copeland was sentenced under Georgia’s First Offender Act, which typically results in public records of a case being wiped.
A person can apply for, and be granted, first offender status if they plead guilty and meet other eligibility criteria.
It is not clear whether Copeland pleaded guilty to any or all of his four obstruction of justice misdemeanors, or if a negotiated plea was entered on a different charge or charges instead.
Copeland was being represented by Atlanta attorney Sanford Wallack, according to court documents.
Marietta attorney Tom Browning said it’s common for negotiated pleas to precede sentencing under Georgia’s first offender status, once prosecutors and defense lawyers have come to an agreement about which charges should be admitted and what sentence is appropriate.
“Ninety-five percent of the time the judge will accept the plea,” Browning told the MDJ Monday. “They have more cases than they can ever have trials for.”
Browning said it’s common for people to be sentenced under the First Offender Act, and those cases are always sealed from public view.
In this light, there’s no indication Copeland is being treated any differently.
Browning said it is the judge who decides whether a defendant’s request to be sentenced under the First Offender Act is granted or not, and this depends on the circumstances and merits of each individual case.
“First offender status is for the high and the low and the ordinary, the rich and the poor,” Browning said. “Anybody can apply for that.”
Copeland is in his third year of elected office representing Marietta’s Ward 5, which encompasses parts of Marietta between the Canton Road Connector and Roswell Road, including Marietta Square. He did not return the MDJ’s requests for comment.
Copeland’s case
Copeland’s obstruction charges stemmed from an incident on May 24, 2019 in Marietta, after Copeland was involved in a minor car collision at the intersection of Fairground and Haley streets.
The crash was caused by a 19-year-old Marietta woman, Kayli Sweeney, who was attempting a U-turn when her vehicle struck Copeland’s, police records show. Sweeney was cited for an improper turn at the intersection.
Copeland was arrested five days later, on May 29, in relation to his interaction with police on the scene as they investigated the crash.
Marietta police officers claimed Copeland willfully resisted, obstructed and opposed them as they acted in their duty by refusing seven times to give them his driver’s license, refusing eight times to exit his vehicle, and by hanging onto the center console in his car and pulling himself toward the center of the car as officers tried to pull him from the vehicle.
“Officers were able to remove said accused from the vehicle,” Copeland’s arrest warrant states. “Said accused continued to actively resist and pulled his hands toward the front of his body as officers were attempting to handcuff said accused.”
The arrest warrant does not illuminate why Copeland did not want to show police his driver’s license or exit his Ford truck, nor why he was arrested five days later, rather than at the time of the alleged obstruction.
Copeland was booked into the Cobb County jail the day of his arrest and released from custody hours later on a $1,500 bond.
In October last year Copeland’s case was put on Judge Golick’s calendar for jury trials, after he had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The Jan. 23 restrict-and-seal order for Copeland’s case specifically prevents the Marietta Police Department and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office from making information about his criminal record publicly available, including photographs taken in conjunction with his arrest.
“No information regarding this case should be revealed to any party except judicial officials and criminal justice agencies for criminal investigative or law enforcement purposes without order of the court,” Golick’s order states.
Copeland cannot be removed from office unless he’s convicted of a felony or the subject of a successful recall petition.
First offender eligibility
Georgia has had a first offender act since 1968. It was last tweaked by legislators in 2015.
To be eligible for first offender status, a person must plead guilty and be sentenced as a first offender, with approval from the judge. Even people charged with a felony can be eligible, as long as they have no prior convictions.
Once a person has been sentenced as a first offender, they cannot be afforded the status again.
The most useful aspect of being sentenced under the First Offender Act, at least for most defendants, is that potential employers won’t be able to see they have a criminal record, Browning said.
Only courts and law enforcement agencies have access to records showing a person was sentenced under the First Offender Act.
“The most important feature of it (first offender status) is it helps with employment,” Browning said. “That’s the biggest feature.”
Usually first offenders subject to misdemeanor charges, like Copeland was, are sentenced to probation and ordered to pay fines and court costs, Browning said.
First offender status is not given to those charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, people charged with a serious sexual offense, or those subject to charges involving child pornography or sexual exploitation of a minor.
A person charged with a serious crime against a law enforcement officer acting in their duty, or a violent felony, is also not eligible.
Being sentenced as a first offender means you are not convicted, the Georgia Justice Project states on its website.
“If you successfully complete the terms of your sentence, the court will 'discharge' the case without conviction,” the Georgia Justice Project states. “When the discharge is filed, the criminal records are sealed from your official criminal history report. You will not have a conviction for the offense(s).”
If a person violates the terms of their first offender sentence or probation, a judge can revoke the person’s first offender status and they will be convicted. In addition, the court may sentence that person to the maximum penalty for the charge or charges.
