EAST COBB — A severe thunderstorm system brought heavy rain and flooding to Cobb late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, flooding roadways, disabling vehicles and in some cases collapsing streets.
Cobb County government said around midnight that some roadway flooding had been reported and advised residents to avoid travel in all of east Cobb. The county's transportation department responded to 15 reports of flooded roadways, with Cobb Fire and Cobb Police rescuing several individuals trapped in their cars.
A U.S. Geological Survey rain gauge on Lower Roswell Road reported receiving 4.3 inches of rain overnight as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service Peachtree City office said some areas of Cobb may have seen up to 6 inches of rain.
The Georgia Red Cross is working with at least 10 Cobb County families following the heavy downpour in metro Atlanta last night, according to an announcement from the organization sent Wednesday afternoon.
"Volunteers are assisting the families out of Marietta who experienced flooding in their homes and apartments due to the overnight storm," said regional spokesperson Ruby Ramirez.
Ramirez said The Red Cross is assisting with needs including temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal items and healthcare.
Roads impassable, collapsed
As of Wednesday morning, Columns Drive, near its intersection with Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb, remained closed due to flooding.
Some residents of homes along Columns Drive stood in their driveways around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, staring at the knee-deep water blocking many motorists from passing. Several abandoned vehicles sat disabled along the road, some temporarily blocking traffic. A wrecker was brought in later to tow the vehicles away. Lines of muck along the vehicles' doors showed how high the water had risen.
Some with cars high enough off the ground drove through the water around 10 a.m. on their way to work, to run errands or just to get out of the neighborhood. Police on scene attempted to stop many motorists and tell them to go back home and wait the "two or three hours" it would take to clear the area.
Cobb Department of Transportation crews also responded with a vacuum truck around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, hoping to suction out some of the flood waters to make the road passable.
But Raj Muppalla, who has lived on Columns Drive for 20 years, said he needed to be allowed past as soon as possible. Muppalla said he'd packed his entire home, save a plastic chair and few other items, the night before and taken them to Carey, a nearly three-hour drive, where he and his family are moving. He needed to be able to get through the roads to get to his belongings, and to get food for his elderly mother who lives with them on Columns Drive.
"And my mom is diabetic, I am diabetic. So I have to get out," he said.
Muppalla added he'd also already moved the beds out of the home and can't have his 80-year-old mother sleeping on the floor.
He said he'd seen worse flooding in the neighborhood, but not in the area where it was Wednesday morning. Normally, he said, he can at least make it up to the outlet at Atlanta Country Club Road to get out a different way.
As the MDJ reported on scene, Muppalla attempted to drive his Toyota Prius through the flooded area, but backed out when he said the water began seeping in slightly around his feet. He said he planned to see if authorities would let him drive through the park farther down Columns Drive to get out.
A woman who said she preferred not to provide her name also told the MDJ school buses hadn't been able to pick her children up for school Wednesday morning. Her car had also been disabled as she tried to make it back from work through the flooding around midnight. Her children, therefore, had to miss school, she said.
Cobb School District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
At Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus, KSU spokeswoman Tammy DeMel said there had been "localized flooding" in a small parking lot and residential area, but that no flooding had made its way into buildings.
Near the intersection of Goat Path and Alumni Drive on the Marietta campus, just off South Cobb Drive, crews closed a road that had been washed out and collapsed as a result of the rains. When the MDJ arrived on scene, there were two backhoes working in the ditch created by the collapsed road — one was on its side in the hole.
Crews said the backhoe had fallen as it worked on the collapsed road.
At the Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland apartment complex just off Roswell Road, an entrance to the complex on East Lake Parkway was also cut off after a large portion of the road collapsed. Crews on scene Wednesday afternoon said water had been cut off to the apartments.
Likewise, on Pickens Industrial Drive, off Allgood Road in north Marietta, stormwater resulted in a "complete collapse" of the roadway, the city said. Utilities in the area were affected, authorities say.
By around 11 a.m., crews had made that road through the industrial business park passable again, piling up what looked like gravel to allow large trucks and Marietta wreckers to make it over the gap. However, a "road closed" sign remained, and crews continued working.
The I-75 Express Lanes, meanwhile, were briefly closed Wednesday morning following a power outage near Terrell Mill Road. Service had been restored with lands open in the southbound direction as of 10 a.m.
Cobb County government also reported Wednesday afternoon that a lightning strike near the East Cobb Government Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Road knocked out its power during the overnight storms and forced the closure of the facility on Wednesday. The county said residents who need the tag office services inside the center should visit bit.ly/3l2Z4dH for alternate locations.
Apartment complex floods, damaging vehicles, some units
Matt Wojcik, a sophomore Kennesaw State University, said he noticed a common area at his apartment complex, Marietta Crossing, begin to transform into a pond late Tuesday night.
Wojcik said he and his roommate decided they should move their cars to higher ground when they noticed the water continuing to rise. He said they moved the vehicles just in time — in a matter of minutes, water in some areas of the parking lot had risen about two feet.
Soon, he said, some vehicles were completely submerged. Once he and his roommate had moved their vehicles and were properly soaked, Wojcik said he gave up trying to stay out of the water.
So, around 1 a.m. after the rain had let up, a video shows Wojcik going for a swim in what was a parking lot free of flooding hours before.
Wojcik said he lives on the first floor, but thankfully the water never quite reached the inside of his apartment. Others, he said, may not have been so lucky. At nearby buildings following the rains, he said he saw crews coming to vacuum out water.
—MDJ reporter Chart Riggall contributed.
