TOWN CENTER — Dreamland Amusements set up shop in the parking lot of Town Center at Cobb Thursday evening and will be there until April 11, coinciding with spring break for Cobb County and Marietta City schools. Admission is free, but visitors must purchase individual tickets for rides or wristbands that allow unlimited rides.
The carnival is open Friday from 5-11 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2-10 p.m. The hours next week are Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon-11 p.m. and Sunday, noon-10 p.m.
