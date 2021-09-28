Marietta police were called about a wreck at the intersection of Atlanta Road and South Marietta Parkway around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
"So our officers responded assuming they were going to an accident with injuries," department spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said, "not someone armed with a bow and arrow."
Rather than accept help, the man who had been driving the car pointed a bow and arrow at the officers, McPhilamy said, and was shot "at least one time" by "at least one Marietta officer."
A 20-minute negotiation ensued, in which officers tried to get the man safely into custody, McPhilamy said. They did, and he was taken to the hospital "conscious, alert and breathing."
McPhilamy did not immediately know whether the man's injuries were life-threatening.
Earlier Tuesday, a woman reported having her vehicle taken during a car jacking in Ansley Park. The car in Marietta's Tuesday morning standoff was the very same, McPhilamy said.
"We can not confirm that it is the same driver, the person who carjacked the vehicle," he continued. "While we believe that is most likely the case, it is too early to confirm that, and we'll get that confirmation later from the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)."
As with all officer-involved shootings, the bureau is investigating the incident.
