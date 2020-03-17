Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced that a live-in caregiver for a Kennesaw woman has been sentenced to prison for taking nearly $20,000 from her client.
On March 6, a Cobb jury convicted Julia Maria Bell, 50, of four counts of elder exploitation. From late 2016 through the end of 2017, Bell was hired to care for a Kennesaw woman after she suffered a stroke. Bell lived in the woman’s home and gained access to her finances. Bell used various credit cards belonging to her client, charging thousands of dollars for her personal benefit.
In one instance, Bell gained a card in her own name under her client’s Citibank Costco Visa account, spending nearly $6,000 in the month before her employment was terminated. That led relatives of the client to do a deeper probe into the client’s finances, during which they discovered unusual cash withdrawals, charges and checks. When law enforcement pulled the defendant’s bank records, they discovered a check that had been mailed to her client and deposited into Bell’s own bank account.
“This defendant was defiant to the end, insisting she had done nothing wrong. Thankfully, the jury disagreed,” said Senior ADA Jason Marbutt, who specializes in prosecuting crimes against the elderly and disabled. “The evidence overwhelmingly showed that this defendant manipulated a vulnerable victim and charged thousands of dollars for her own benefit.”
This morning, visiting Superior Court Judge Tambra P. Colston, who presided over the trial, sentenced Bell to 15 years, with five years to serve in prison and the balance on probation. Judge Colston also ordered Bell to pay $19,079.48 in restitution to her victim.
This case was investigated by the Cobb Sheriff’s Office and the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.