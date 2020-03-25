A car ran into a tree and wrapped around it Wednesday morning on the East-West Connector in Smyrna, leaving pieces on the road.
A white 2007 Honda Accord crashed in a single-vehicle wreck at about 7:30 a.m. on the connector between Cooper Lake Road and Fontaine Road, according to Sgt. Louis Defense, spokesman for the Smyrna Police Department.
The driver, the only person in the car, had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Smyrna Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.
