A Canton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped in to assist a Smyrna police officer as he was assaulted while responding to a call, authorities say.
For his quick action, Gregory Chernak will be honored in front of Mayor Derek Norton and the City Council on March 16, said Sgt. Louis Defense, a spokesman for Smyrna Police.
Defense said as the Smyrna police officer responded to a report of an "unwelcome visitor," on Feb. 5, he found himself in a scrap with Jeremy Johnson, 30, of Smyrna.
Defense said Johnson lunged at the officer, knocking his taser to the ground and beginning a fight between the two men.
A warrant for Johnson's arrest shows he'd pressed on the officer's neck, rendering him temporarily unable to breathe until he was able to break Johnson's grip and fight back. The warrant also shows Johnson reached for the officer's gun during the struggle.
"Chernak ... quickly intervened, aiding the officer and preventing the situation from escalating any further," Defense said.
Johnson is charged with felony obstruction, felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official.
Jail records show he spent 17 days in custody before being released on a $5,000 bond.
