Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and, for residents of Cobb County, there are no shortage of unique and friendly stores selling mouth-watering chocolates and heartwarming flowers.
Owen’s Flower Shop on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta has been a staple in the community for over 65 years, according to store manager Kelly Wright of Kennesaw, and they know how to handle the chaos that ensues as local lovers look to find the perfect gift for their significant other by Monday.
“We've seen a few Valentine’s Days,” Wright said. “We plan it pretty well and you're guaranteed that your item is going to be delivered versus going online and ordering from an online site. Those sites are not a flower shop. It's a bad way to go.”
Mixed spring arrangements, chocolate bears and, of course, roses will be the main attractions at the store this year.
Last year, Valentine’s Day fell on Sunday - the worst day of the year for the holiday to be on if you're a florist, according to Wright. This year, it will fall on Monday, which is only slightly better for business.
“Monday is the second worst day that Valentine's Day can be on, historically, for the flower business,” she said. “We just plan like it's going to be a good day, but you really don't know because it depends on the consumer and what they decide to do.”
Store owner Stacie Cunningham of Acworth urges customers to order early because of the annual rush as Valentine’s Day draws near.
Just under two miles east of Owen’s Flower Shop, Mike Whittle of Kennesaw, the owner of K. Mike Whittle Designs Inc., is preparing his flower store for the holiday and is optimistic about this year’s sales numbers.
“We had our best year ever last year, believe it or not, it was great,” he said. “The community has surrounded us and really, really supports us, especially since all this COVID stuff. They really have gotten behind us.”
When asked if he expects business to be better this year, he quickly responds with a confident, “absolutely.”
Whittle Designs has been on Church Street in Marietta for 13 years, and Whittle himself has worked in the flower business for over 20 years.
The store can make just about any flower arrangement a customer requests, according to Whittle. Roses and the store’s “Visions of Love Bouquet,” a red and white flower arrangement are what Whittle and his team are pushing to make Valentine’s Day special this year.
Now, for those whose special someone has more of a sweet tooth than an appreciation of rose bouquets, there's still plenty of places to shop.
A Cacao Affair on Jamerson Road in Marietta has a wide selection of chocolates and other desserts for their customers. The best part, according to owner Karl Vivier of Marietta, is that the chocolate is imported from Switzerland and the cacao beans come from all over the globe.
Pastries, macaroons, chocolate-dipped soirees and more are available throughout the holiday, according to Vivier. He expects business to be good this year, knowing that customers will be coming in at the last minute as usual.
Vivier says that his store is not like others in the area because of how hands-on it is and where they order the product.
“What we do is really handcrafted and everything is made here,” he said. “Except the chocolate because we're not a bean-to-bar company, but we buy the chocolate from Switzerland.”
Vivier is an artisan of chocolate and he has learned its different tastes based on where it’s made. He is a big fan of Swiss chocolate because it isn’t as sweet as Belgium chocolate which he says tastes more like sugar than it does chocolate.
For more traditional dessert enjoyers, there is Gabriel’s Restaurant and Bakery on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
“We do have our chocolate specials, our Death by Chocolate cheesecake and Boston Cream cupcake,” Redessa Carreker, a shift lead at Gabriel’s, said. “We will be doing little Valentine's Day baskets and chocolate-covered strawberry bouquets.”
The staff at Gabriel’s and other businesses in Cobb are expecting improved business since the community’s pandemic fears have waned a bit.
