The three attorneys who are vying for retiring Cobb County Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster's seat outlined why voters should choose them to replace him during a recent Zoom candidate forum.
The Cobb County Republican Party hosted John Greco, Jason Marbutt and Greg Shenton, among other judicial candidates in the county, through the video conferencing app and on Facebook on Tuesday night.
There are 10 total Superior Court judges in Cobb County, and each serves a four-year term.
The nonpartisan election will be June 9.
John Greco, who estimates he has been practicing law 36 years, positioned himself as the most experienced candidate. The criminal defense attorney said he has worked in a variety of different types of cases before hundreds of judges across the state.
"As a Superior Court judge in Cobb County, I would continue to use that experience to make that position one of the best positions in the state," he said. "I think that judges need compassion. I think judges need temperament. I think judges need experience, and I think judges need to master all that craft in the eye of the public to serve that public which you are elected for."
Marbutt, a senior assistant district attorney for Cobb County, chairs the district attorney's office elder abuse task force and serves as an adjunct professor at Emory School of Law. Before his legal career, he was a public school teacher. He promised to be dedicated to his position as a judge.
"I really feel that I have the experience, the dedication and the commitment necessary to do this job. It’s not the retirement job I’m looking for where i can go coast on the bench. I feel I'm at the top of my game," he said. "I promise the dedication to work hard, to work every single day."
Shenton, owner of Shenton Law, P.C. on the Marietta Square, said he has been practicing law for 20 years representing small and large businesses. He described his upbringing as the son of a Methodist minister and a "lifetime of service" that includes being on the board of directors of the Marietta Kiwanis Club and coaching youth sports as well as pro bono legal work.
"I am a business lawyer, the rarity, the unicorn. Most civil business lawyers don’t want to give up a lucrative practice to go sit on the bench. But I’ve lived a lifetime of service. It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was in law school. I have a lifetime of service through my involvement with the Kiwanis Club, the youth sports that I’ve taught, and serving on the bench is the highest form of public service for a lawyer," he said. "I would be honored If I got the opportunity from the people of Cobb County to serve on that Superior Court bench."
For the full candidate forum, visit the Cobb County Republican Party Facebook page. For more information about Greco, visit www.voteforgreco.com. For more information about Marbutt, visit www.marbuttforjudge.com. For more information about Shenton, visit www.gregforjudge.com.
