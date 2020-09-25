Cobb candidates for local offices recently discussed a post-coronavirus world and what to do about crime in the community.
During a videoconference Thursday night for a forum hosted by the county chapter of the NAACP, Democrat and Republican contenders for county chair, district attorney, sheriff and clerk of Superior Court each stated their case.
COBB CHAIR
Republican incumbent Mike Boyce doubled down on comments made at another forum a week earlier when he said the county’s biggest challenge once it recovers from the coronavirus will be transportation. His solution? A new county sales tax to fund a bevy of projects that will help county residents move around.
Those projects, he said, will come from a series of town halls at which the county would solicit residents' opinions on the matter.
“It doesn’t do any good to do all this work and then have the outcome we had in 2012, (with the) T-SPLOST, where voters were not given the option (as) to what the list would look like and then came back and rejected it,” he said.
His challenger, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, said her priority would be addressing a “root issue”: governance.
The county’s governing board, she said, has not had a single retreat in her eight years of service.
“And you can see that bleed over to just a fracture on our board,” she said. “It’s difficult to address the inequity outside until we address the inequity that’s inside our organization.”
Similarly, when asked how the county could rebuild from the economic wreckage caused by the pandemic, Cupid said she would “drill down to the root cause.”
“Part of the challenge of where we are today is a result of us wanting to continue business as usual in the midst of a health pandemic,” she said. She proposed giving the local public health department greater say in the county’s pandemic response.
Boyce has repeatedly said he has no interest in ordering the closure of nonessential businesses again — something that is precluded by the governor’s emergency order — nor in issuing a countywide mask mandate. Cupid did not explicitly say at Thursday’s forum whether she would consider either move if she were elected chair.
SHERIFF
Challenger Craig Owens, a Democrat and county police department major, hammered incumbent Sheriff Neil Warren for a spate of recent deaths at the Cobb Adult Detention Center.
The detention center is run by the sheriff’s office; it was thrust into the spotlight last fall when inmate deaths and a jail-wide lockdown caught the attention of the ACLU and local activists.
Owens said he would improve medical care at the detention center, improve technology — thereby making it easier for inmates to communicate with their attorneys — and provide inmates with a suite of programs that would make them more productive citizens upon their release.
Warren, a Republican, did not attend the forum.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Responding to a question from the event's moderator, incumbent Joyette Holmes, a Republican, said her office was already going above and beyond to limit the number of people who end up in the detention center.
For example, Holmes said, her office organized the county’s first blank-slate event last September. People who had been arrested but never convicted, or who had successfully completed a diversion program, were invited to have their record cleared.
Holmes said she has also worked to expand access to accountability courts and lower fees, such as those at the pretrial diversion program.
Opponent Flynn Broady, an assistant solicitor general in the county, took a more explicitly progressive approach, saying he would limit the use of cash bail, which he said pressures the poor to plea guilty so they can get out of jail.
He also said he would stop prosecuting certain low-level crimes, such as loitering.
“Those kind of cases, when they come across our desks, they should automatically be dismissed,” he said, “because the person, if he was doing something that was wrong, there would have been another charge given by the officers.”
CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Incumbent Rebecca Keaton, a Republican, was first elected to the position in 2012.
Keaton said she has brought the office from the “dinosaur ages” to the 21st century, digitizing much of the office’s work. She also said her candidacy had earned the endorsement of, or donation from, more than two dozen county law firms, calling that a testament to the culture she has built there.
Her opponent, Democrat and real estate broker Connie Taylor, trumpeted her endorsement by former Gov. Roy Barnes and said she would bring transparency and accountability to the office.
