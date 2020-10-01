With many types of cancer, the earlier it is detected, the better the outcomes are for a patient. This is the case for colon cancer, for which patients can be screened before cancer develops. Yet many people don't get checked or wait until it is a serious problem, said Dr. Asif Aziz, a gastroenterologist with Wellstar Health System.
"Screening saves lives, period. Second, partner with your physicians and don't delay your screening," he said.
Colon cancer, which killed actor Chadwick Boseman at 43 in late August, can be deadly in its late stages. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States for both men and woman, according to the American Cancer Society. Minority populations are especially vulnerable: Black colorectal cancer patients are also 15 to 20% more likely to die from the disease than patients of any other race. Age is also a risk factor for the disease. According to Wellstar, Georgia has one of the lowest screening rates for colon cancer — 43rd out of 50 states.
Outcomes are much better for colon cancer if it's caught early. Aziz said colon cancer diagnosed in stage one has a five-year survival rate over 90%, but if it is diagnosed at stage four, the five-year survival is about 14%.
"That's a huge, huge difference," he said.
Screening, or testing before any symptoms are present, is key in catching colon cancer early or even preventing cancer, the doctor said.
The main way to screen for colon cancer is by colonoscopy, in which a doctor has a camera on a tube and inserts it into the patient's rectum to examine the inside of the colon. Patients are sedated for the procedure. While some might balk at the idea, Aziz said his patients that have had colonoscopies report they weren't as bad as they thought. He's even removed polyps, or growths that could become cancerous, while performing the procedure, he said.
For those opposed to the procedure, there are also stool-based tests that can check for signs of cancer: a Cologuard test that is recommended every three years and the fecal immunochemical test which is recommended every year, Aziz said.
Symptoms of colon cancer include abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, rectal bleeding, and low iron. Anyone who has these symptoms, the doctor said, should reach out to a physician as soon as possible.
Pancreatic cancer is another gastrointestinal cancer that can be deadly — in a recent notable case, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of complications from pancreatic cancer Sept. 18. It is not generally recommended that people without symptoms screen for pancreatic cancer, Aziz said, but people should consult a doctor if they have a family history with the disease or if they have symptoms including abdominal pain, decreased appetite, unexplained weight loss, and sometimes jaundice.
Some people have told Aziz that they don't want to be diagnosed for cancer at all. To them, he stresses that it's important to know earlier than later.
"If you're going to have a cancer it's best to diagnosis it at an early stage and get cured of it rather than not know about it," he said.
Aziz recommends the following screenings, with some varying based on a person's family and personal medical history:
- Women 21 and up should be screened for cervical cancer.
- Women 40 and up should be screened for breast cancer.
- People 50 and up should be screened for colon cancer.
- People 55 and up with a smoking history should be screened for lung cancer.
Patients should talk with their doctors to determine what screenings and tests are best for them.
