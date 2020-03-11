Cobb County is canceling public open houses and town halls amid concerns about the new coronavirus and the chance of it spreading at large gatherings.
♦ Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce canceled open houses on a renewal of the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in Smyrna, March 18; Kennesaw, March 19; Smyrna, March 25; Austell, March 26; and Kennesaw, March 31.
♦ East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott canceled town halls at Chestnut Ridge Christian Church, March 17; and East Cobb Library, April 21.
♦ Cobb’s public library system closed the West Cobb Library Tuesday until further notice for deep cleaning after a worker there came into contact with a person who had contact with a COVID-19 patient.
♦ Cobb’s public library system canceled the Atlanta Science Festival Family Tech Time event, scheduled for March 14 at Mountain View Library.
♦ U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, whose district covers the southern portion of Cobb, canceled his 17th annual jobs fair, which was to be held March 27 at the Georgia International Convention Center.
♦ Cobb Democrats canceled their monthly Donuts for Democrats meeting, scheduled for Saturday.
♦ The Cobb School District has canceled some international trips as a result of the virus and the associated federal travel bans and warnings.
♦ Kennesaw State University canceled all study abroad programs for spring and summer in China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, the countries hit hardest by the virus.
♦ In Acworth, a child care center remained closed Wednesday for deep cleaning after a teacher there tested positive for COVID-19 and is awaiting confirmation they have the virus.
In other news, Cobb’s government has issued travel guidelines for its employees, ordered a deep cleaning of senior centers each weekend, and established a task force to meet daily to manage issues associated with the new coronavirus situation.
“Chairman Boyce also said the county remains poised to assist the quarantine situation at Dobbins Air Reserve Base,” the county stated Wednesday after the first load of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship arrived at Dobbins in Marietta.
Winnwood Retirement Community in Marietta closed its doors to visitors Wednesday, allowing only essential medical personnel to visit its residents.
“We are making a decision every day as to how we are going to protect our residents and staff, and we do not have a time frame because we are looking at this on a day-to-day basis,” said Winnwood’s executive director, Kate Weise. She urged people with questions to contact her and said there would be exceptions to the visitor ban only under exceptional circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.