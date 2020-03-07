The 30 contestants at the Adult Spelling Bee in Marietta strutted, mugged, juggled and flirted before a wildly supportive audience Friday night as they attempted to spell words like “legerdemain,” “verisimilitude” and “sarsaparilla,” all for fun and to benefit Communities in Schools.
The contestants weren’t the world’s best spellers, “but they sure can raise money!” quipped Justin O'Dell, master of ceremonies for the annual event at Marietta’s Strand Theatre.
Ten teams, with three members on each, rotated before the judges who announced their word of the moment.
It was far from a typical spelling bee. "We've added several twists”, said Jenifer Johnson-Lynch, who organized the annual event.
Teams wore costumes and worked together to spell the words. Each team was given an opportunity to return to the contest once eliminated, and audience members were invited to participate in assisting teams to spell a word when they are stumped, she said.
The event had numerous community sponsors from Cobb county, including several law firms, Children’s Health Care of Atlanta, power companies, banks and local businesses.
The bee raised more than $60,000 for Communities in Schools of Marietta and Cobb County, which brings much-needed resources for the area’s elementary, middle and high schools and help fund career fairs, financial literacy programs and book distributions, as well as resources for individual students.
"We bring resources to kids so that they can access them easily within the school, where they are, and help them achieve stability with whatever barrier they've got to their success," said Johnson-Lynch, who is a resource development assistant. "We bring in targeted programming for those students to grow, not just academically, but with their skill set through soft skills, their leadership, opportunities, tutoring, mentoring, things like that."
Several of the teams were stumped by their assigned words, which increased in difficulty as the bee proceeded.
"They start out by giving really easy words, then by the time you get to the third or fourth round, they become impossible. Usually the judges can barely even say the words, they're so difficult,” noted John Loud, one of the bee’s sponsors who helped stir the crowd to donate money to save struggling spellers.
The night ended with the team dubbed "Men in Black" as the last men standing. The black-clad trio represented the Cobb County Library system and ended the night by successfully spelling "fecund."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.