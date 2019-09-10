Campbell High School drama teacher Dominique Donte Evans has been arrested by Smyrna police and another staff member at the school has been placed on administrative leave, following reports of "potentially inappropriate behavior," according to the Cobb County School District and Smyrna Police.
Evans was arrested Tuesday on charges of solicitation of sodomy and obscene telephone calls to a minor, according to Sgt. Louis Defense, a spokesman for the Smyrna Police Department.
The fate of the unnamed staff member placed on leave will depend on the outcome of a police investigation, added Nan Kiel, a school district spokesperson. Neither the district nor police identified that staff member.
Defense said the Smyrna Police Department began an investigation when a concerned adult complained of potentially inappropriate behavior between staff members and students.
Defense said the police investigation into the matter is open and ongoing.
"The employment status of Mr. Evans is the responsibility of the Cobb County school board, and any questions about his employment status should be directed to them," he said.
Kiel also declined to provide more information, citing student privacy laws and the open investigation.
In an emailed letter to parents obtained by the MDJ, Campbell Principal Jeanne Walker said school administration was informed Tuesday of inappropriate behavior between two staff members and a student.
"Our administration has been cooperating fully with the Smyrna Police Department as they have investigated throughout the day," Walker wrote. "Our highest priority is student safety and we strive to ensure that our campus is secure in every way. Our staff will continue to vigilantly safeguard your students."
(1) comment
Not at Campbell.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.