MARIETTA — The Cobb school board voted 5-0 with two abstentions on Thursday to fire Toshuaa Tymille Baker, a former Campbell High School teacher accused of making threats against an elementary school.
Board Vice Chair Brad Wheeler and board member David Morgan abstained from the vote.
Baker was arrested in March and charged with one felony count of terroristic threats after threatening to blow up King Springs Elementary School, according to arrest warrants. She was later released on $5,000 bond, the warrants state.
The warrants show Baker made the threat in front of two Cobb schools employees.
John Adams, the district's deputy superintendent of human resources and operations, said Baker's contract was terminated for "incompetency, insubordination, willful neglect of duties and any other good and sufficient cause."
