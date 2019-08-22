MARIETTA — Campbell Middle School parents blasted district officials during a school board meeting Thursday for what they said was a lack of effort, equity and transparency on the progress of a new middle school for the Smyrna community.
District officials and school board members say the search for land is ongoing and is simply delayed by unique challenges.
Hayli McQuade, a 15-year resident of Smyrna and a mother of two Cobb students, including a sixth grader at Campbell Middle School, said she and other parents are tired of waiting for a new middle school that “has a name but no land.”
In October, the board voted to name its newest middle school for Susan Todd Pearson, a Smyrna resident who long championed her community’s schools.
The location of that school is still to be determined, Ragsdale said Thursday.
McQuade told the MDJ that discussion surrounding the need for a new middle school in Smyrna has been going on for about nearly five years. She told the board she won’t wait any more.
“Today, Campbell Middle sits with 1,630 students, almost 300 over the capacity that is listed in the enrollment study that was published last spring,” she said, pointing out that construction on a new middle school in the area was originally planned to begin in January. “At this point, I’m not sure we believe that the county can’t find land.”
McQuade also said Campbell Middle School recently underwent chemical carpet cleanings and testing for mold, indicating the maintenance concerns of parents at the already overcrowded school and implored district officials to replace what she said was a roof that has been leaking for over a year.
She ended her comments telling the board and district officials, “All we’re asking for is transparency, because without transparency, there’s no trust.”
Maggie Shannon, mother of two Campbell Middle students, was sharper in her rebuke of the district. Shannon said Campbell parents have been hearing “nothing but excuses” about the availability or price of land to be purchased for the new middle school planned for Smyrna.
“Land prices are just going to keep going up,” she said, adding there is available land adjacent to Campbell Middle on which the district should consider building at least a sixth grade academy. “We are sick of the excuses.”
Both women questioned the equity of taxpayer-funded projects in south Cobb versus other areas. McQuade made reference to the $57 million Walton High School rebuild in east Cobb that includes what she said was millions of dollars for a softball complex.
“We just need new carpet and a new roof,” she later told the MDJ of Campbell Middle.
Ragsdale said the ongoing search for land is not one the district is taking lightly, but is complicated by the fact that there is extremely limited available land in Smyrna. Even more complicated, he said, is the fact that the search must be limited to an area that would relieve crowding at Campbell and Griffin middle schools.
“I understand that sometimes the public gets a little frustrated with real estate transactions because we can’t talk about them, nor should we because, until the deal is made and completed, that’s when it’s made public and we can talk about it,” Ragsdale said. “And that was not one of the first projects scheduled to come out of the gate, either.”
David Chastain, chairman of the school board, added that while redistricting could be an option that would address overcrowding and attendance area concerns, the superintendent has publicized his strong opposition to doing so.
Ragsdale also said buying enough land for a smaller school, like a sixth grade academy, is out of the question because the money earmarked for the new middle school must be used to build a full middle school.
In response to the maintenance concerns at Campbell Middle School, Ragsdale said a new roof and new carpet are scheduled for installation next summer.
Board member Jaha Howard, who represents Campbell Middle School, said his constituents are right to be “fired up” about the search for real estate. Howard said before he was elected to the board last year, he spoke as a parent on the need for a new middle school in Smyrna.
“The community is absolutely right and justified to be furious because we need to move with more urgency. This is more than a current problem. This is an old problem, and we need to move our feet,” he said.
Howard said the delay of new school construction and overcrowding in current Smyrna schools has led to many students spending their entire school career, K-12, in overcrowded facilities.
“My message to constituents is, ‘You are absolutely correct, and I’m fired up just like you are,’” he said. “We need to move our feet.”
