CUMBERLAND — A construction firm will have a bird's-eye view of the project they are building in Cumberland after being given the go-ahead Wednesday to install a camera by the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority.
Brasfield & Gorrie is constructing an office building developed by the Atlanta Braves. The building will serve as the headquarters of Thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas.
The $200 million-plus complex is across from the Cobb Galleria Centre and on the other side of Interstate 285. It will be known as Three Ballpark Center and is scheduled to open in 2022, according to Thyssenkrupp.
“We were contacted by Brasfield & Gorrie, and they are asking permission of the authority to install a camera on the roof of the convention center. And they’d like that camera to review and record a time-lapse video of the construction of the Thyssenkrupp headquarters building,” said Michele Swann, general manager and CEO of the authority that oversees the Cobb Galleria Centre.
The camera will be installed on top of the Cobb Galleria Centre at no cost to the authority, and will also not utilize the facility’s electricity, Swann said. Instead, it will be powered by battery.
Authority members, with the exception of Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon, who was absent, gave their unanimous approval to the camera installation.
Last July, Thyssenkrupp, a German company, announced its plans to build a new North American headquarters on a 4.8-acre property adjacent to and north of Interstate 285 and on the south side of Circle 75 Parkway. The land is owned by the Braves, which would lease the property to the company, build and manage the building.
In addition to the headquarters building, Thyssenkrupp will construct a 420-foot-tall elevator qualification test tower in the Battery Atlanta. The tallest of its kind in the country and one of the tallest in the world, it will also be the tallest structure in Cobb after county commissioners gave it the green light last year.
Thyssenkrupp has set a 2022 timeline to open its $200 million-plus complex.
