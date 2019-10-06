Calvary Children’s Home recently broke ground on its fourth housing cottage for children who are orphaned or need to live apart from their families.
Funds for the construction were donated by the North Georgia State Fair board of directors.
Located on 13 acres in Powder Springs, the Calvary campus currently consists of three cottages that can house between 35 and 40 children.
Over the past five decades, the group has been home to over 400 children.
