WEST COBB — Young people got a crash course in outdoor survival skills at the West Cobb Regional Library this week, where instructors Debra Bozeman and Suzanne Brizzi taught how to mark a trail when you're lost in the woods. Last week, the students learned to build a lean-to shelter from limbs and pine straw, and next week will be tackling wilderness first aid. As they tromped through the woods near the library, Brizzi reminded the kids that "observation is your superpower."

