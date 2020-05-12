Military aircraft from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta are scheduled to fly over hospitals Thursday evening to salute health care workers, first responders and others amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a base announcement.
Dobbins says C-130 Hercules aircraft will begin flyovers at North Georgia hospitals at 6 p.m.
The C-130 aircraft will begin their route in Marietta, before going to Kennesaw, Canton, Jasper, Dalton, Rome, Cartersville and Hiram, according to a schedule of the flights, dubbed "America Strong Flyover."
Here is the approximate schedule:
- 6 p.m.: Depart Dobbins Air Reserve Base
- 6 - 6:03 p.m.: Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw
- 6:05 - 6:08 p.m.: Northside Hospital in Canton
- 6:09 - 6:12 p.m.: Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper
- 6:19 - 6:22 p.m.: Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton
- 6:26 - 6:29 p.m.: Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome
- 6:27 - 6:30 p.m.: Floyd Medical Center in Rome
- 6:34 - 6:37 p.m.: Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville
- 6:38 - 6:41 p.m.: Wellstar Paulding Hospital in Hiram
According to Dobbins' announcement, residents will be able to see the military transport planes from their homes, and citizens should maintain social distancing guidelines while viewing the flyovers.
The planned flyovers are the second aerial salute to frontline workers this month.
A combined formation of the Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force's Thunderbirds flew over Kennestone Hospital on May 2, as part of the "America Strong" flyovers. The fighter jets conducted formation flights over Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C. earlier in the day.
Why don't we give essential workers a raise instead of spending money on these fly-overs? I think they'd appreciate the financial help more.
