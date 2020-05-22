A coalition of businesses in an industrial patch of south Cobb near the Douglas County border were able to postpone a vote on a proposed 300,000-square-foot warehouse this week.
On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to hold their vote on the proposal until their June zoning hearing.
Attorney Kevin Moore represented the applicant, Core5 Industrial Partners, at the meeting. Core5's warehouse would have sat on more than 26 undeveloped acres that are currently zoned for use as a mobile home park.
Moore said the project would bring 300 new jobs to the area as well as almost $150,000 in new property tax receipts per year. He added that the county's staff, future land use map and Planning Commission all support the proposal.
"This project should be celebrated," he said, adding that there is "no objective basis to deny this application."
But a representative from Buster's Investments, a business based in the neighboring industrial park, said she was speaking on behalf of nine other companies in the park when she said they had serious concerns about the project. A total of 18 people noted their opposition to the proposal, according to zoning division head John Pederson.
Specifically, they fear the impact on traffic should Core5 move forward with its plan for building a warehouse more than 20 times the size of others in the area.
Commissioners voted to hold a vote on the proposal until their June meeting; in the meantime, Core5 will have to "consider ... a smaller building" and reach out to area residents wary of the project.
Earlier in Tuesday's meeting, commissioners unanimously shot down a proposal to place a gas station at the intersection of Windy Hill and Benson Poole roads in south Cobb.
One area resident who spoke during the meeting feared the station would attract crime to the neighborhood.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, whose district includes the area in question, recommended the board reject the applicant's proposal, citing crime, noise and the environmental impact it would have on the area.
In other business, commissioners approved a five-home development in northwest Cobb.
The homes will be built on 2.4 acres at the intersection of Baker and Woodstock roads, about a mile south of I-75. They will range from 2,200 square feet to 2,600 square feet and be “very similar in style” to the Retreat at Oak Grove subdivision in Cherokee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.