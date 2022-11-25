Mary Chatman, executive vice president of Wellstar Health System and president of Wellstar Kennestone and Windy Hill Hospital, has been named chair-elect of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Hospital Association, an industry group representing hospitals.
Chatman has served on the GHA board since February 2020.
“Mary Chatman is a visionary leader whose vast leadership skills have benefited Wellstar hospitals and the communities they serve,” said GHA President and CEO Earl Rogers. “She is a strong patient advocate and we look forward to her expertise and leadership of our Board.”
In addition to serving as a Wellstar EVP and president of two of the system’s hospitals, Chatman oversees the operations of the seven other Wellstar hospitals. In 2020, she led the opening of Wellstar Kennestone’s new emergency department, the largest in the Southeast.
Prior to her current role, Chatman was chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, where she was responsible for managing the 654-bed hospital and its nursing operations.
This year, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Chatman to the state’s Healthcare Workforce Commission.
Founded in 1929, GHA serves more than 150 hospitals in Georgia and advocates on behalf of hospitals and healthcare systems before the Georgia General Assembly and Congress, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies. It is an allied member of the American Hospital Association.
