Tensions in eastern Europe between Ukraine and Russia are being felt all the way to the Georgia gas pumps.
According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices all around Georgia have jumped significantly this week. A motorist with a 15-gallon tank will spend an average $48 to fill it up, AAA reported.
In a news release Monday, AAA reported that Georgia’s average gas price is seven cents more than last week, 10 cents more than last month and nearly a dollar more than this time last year.
The potential war in Ukraine is being blamed for the increase in crude oil prices and subsequently the price at the pump. According to CNN, a Russian invasion will further increase prices because Russia is the No. 2 oil producer behind the U.S., and a large amount of Russian natural gas exports to Europe flow through Ukraine.
An invasion of Ukraine would likely lead to U.S. sanctions on Russia's expansive energy resources, and it is speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would likely weaponize exports of natural gas and crude oil if those sanctions were implemented, according to that same CNN report.
Local residents aren’t over the moon about rising gas prices, but they aren’t panicking.
“It hasn’t really affected me, not in a major way,” Kilani Hansen, a student at Kennesaw State University's Marietta Campus, said. “Just because we need gas to get from point A to point B.”
Eusebio Rico, a Marietta resident, said gas prices aren’t bothering him much right now despite the current price increase.
“I’m not worried about (gas prices),” he said. “Not yet.”
To save money on gas, the AAA suggests combining several errands into one trip to drive fewer miles, taking things out of your car that might add weight, removing things like bike racks to reduce wind resistance, avoiding fast takeoffs and fast braking and looking around for the lowest prices and local discounts.
