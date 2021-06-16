A popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain that has caught the attention of celebrities, Zoomers and TikTokers alike is opening a location in Kennesaw.
Tiger Sugar, a black sugar "boba" milk bar, will open at the Cobb Place Shopping Center, at 840 Barrett Pkwy. This will mark the international chain's second location in Georgia, with a sister site in Duluth.
While an opening date has not been announced, renovations at the location appear to be well underway. A peak inside reveals a high-top bar, sleek white and wooden counters and Tiger Sugar's signature "zen" atmosphere.
According to documents filed with Cobb County, Tiger Sugar applied for a building permit in February 2021 and filed a business license this month.
Menu items range from popular teas such as green tea, oolong tea and black tea mixed with Tiger Sugar's branded black sugar.
According to the company's website, founder Ming Tsung Tang created the signature drinks by combining brown sugar syrup with milk and tapioca pearls (also known as bubble tea). The style of the drink's "tiger stripes" created from the brown sugar syrup sparked inspiration for the brand's name.
The brand has gained a cult following on social media sites Instagram and TikTok among both Millennials and Gen Z. The hashtag #TigerSugar has garnered more than 10.4 million views on TikTok, a video-sharing social networking platform.
The MDJ reached out to Tiger Sugar, but has not received a comment regarding the opening of the new location as of 4 p.m.
