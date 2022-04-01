Braves fans and visitors at Truist Park will have more opportunities of chowing down on Chick-fil-A thanks to a new location launching just in time for Opening Day on April 7.
Marshall McCabe, owner of the first Chick-fil-A location at the stadium, said the second location will be in Section 326, right behind home plate on the upper level near the broadcasters’ booth. McCabe is also the owner of a Chick-fil-A on Akers Mill Drive with a triple drive-thru, a Chick-fil-A in the Cumberland Mall food court and a satellite location at the Home Depot headquarters.
“We found out that so many kids and groups come down to our first floor location and we have a cart on the upper level that gets hit pretty hard because everyone wants Chick-fil-A,” McCabe said when asked why he decided to open a second location at the stadium.
The first location sees about 2,800 to 3,200 sales a game, McCabe said. Section 326 is home to a majority of group seating, from little league teams to church groups who want to watch a ballgame together, which makes it the perfect spot for a second location, he said.
“That’s kind of where all the group seating is, especially for the young people, and they all want Chick-fil-A milkshakes and Chick-fil-A nuggets, Chick-fil-A French fries and sandwiches,” he said. “It’s been such a big demand and everybody is just clogging all the arteries to come all the way downstairs to get Chick-fil-A so we want to make it more convenient for the upper level patrons.”
McCabe said there was an opportunity for a new location when the Chick-fil-A kiosk cart, which sold sandwiches, chips, drinks, cookies and wraps supplied from the original, downstairs location, sold out as quick as they could supply food to it.
“And with such a limited menu up there, we did so well the Braves asked us to take on another location to help their guests have more Chick-fil-A options,” he said.
As the location prepares to open for Opening Day at Truist Stadium, McCabe said they’re looking to fill 15 more positions to have a total of 100 employees at both locations and other kiosks throughout the stadium.
Both brick-and-mortar locations will offer sandwiches, nuggets, fries, cool wraps, milkshakes, cookies, brownies and waffle chips, McCabe said. They will not sell salads or their popular frosted lemonade, as Coca-Cola has all the rights to beverages at the stadium, he said.
McCabe is in his 31st year with Chick-fil-A as a franchise owner after opening his first location in Cobb in 1995, he said.
“This is kind of the highlight of my career, to be the representative of Chick-fil-A to the community,” he said. “It’s come all the way around, full circle, as far as our reward and working hard and all these years and relationships then to be part of the Braves is just been the cherry on top.”
