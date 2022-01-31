CUMBERLAND — The Cobb Chamber of Commerce has a new chairwoman.
Outgoing Chairman John Loud of LOUD Security Systems, Inc. handed over the reins to 2022 Chairwoman Britt Fleck of Georgia Power on stage at the chamber's 80th Annual Dinner celebration at the Cobb Galleria Centre on Saturday.
More than 1,000 business and community leaders gathered at the black-tie dinner celebration. Brian Bohannon, head football coach of Kennesaw State University, served as master of ceremonies.
In his address, Loud celebrated the collective efforts of the chamber and how it served as a champion for businesses and the community over the past two years.
"It's been an absolute honor to serve as your chamber's chairman for 2020 and 2021," he said.
Under Loud's leadership, the chamber reintroduced its Marquee Monday event, a monthly event that introduces keynote speakers from CEOs to leaders in the community, the opening of the chamber's new office in The Battery Atlanta and receiving funding for the Veterans Education Career Transition Resource facility at Chattahoochee Technical College, which helps veterans and their families transition to public colleges and universities and later the workforce.
"It's hard to believe that two years ago on this stage, I talked about my three priorities: workforce, small business and a military focus," he said.
Fleck presented a plaque for the Outgoing Chairman's Award to Loud, before addressing the crowd. The Georgia Power executive said her plan for the year was to focus on three key elements for the chamber's success: strategic planning, workforce development and economic development.
"I can't tell you how honored I am to be in service as your 2022 chairwoman," Fleck said.
Fleck has been at Georgia Power for 32 years after joining the company at 19 years old shortly after graduating from the University of Georgia. Her father, Bill Arnold, spent 39 years at Georgia Power, and her identical twin sister has also worked her entire career with the company.
"I get asked a lot why have I stayed at the company so long and there are many reasons," she said. "I'm really proud of what our company stands for, and I do feel fortunate. Georgia Power has continued to challenge me and give me opportunities to grow."
Fleck said she had only been with the chamber for seven weeks, aiding its membership campaign, when she discovered she had developed an aggressive form of cancer. Today, Fleck's cancer is in remission and she is healthy.
"Immediately my family as well as my Georgia Power family circled around me to help me through all things that come with cancer," she said. "And then something I didn't expect happened: the connections that I had made at the chamber in just those first few weeks came to my side as well. There was an outpouring of love and support from this community."
In her year as chairwoman, Fleck said she looks forward to assisting the chamber's mission in supporting businesses throughout Cobb.
"The chamber is all about making connections and building strong relationships for business," she said.
During the evening, Loud honored several people who have made significant contributions to enhance the quality of the chamber’s programming and the quality of life in Cobb.
The 2022 Len Gilbert Award was given to Stephen Vault of Wellstar Health System. Vault was honored for his work as the SelectCobb board chairman. During 2021, Vault elevated Cobb’s economic development efforts and strengthened strategic partnerships in the county and the state. Under his leadership, the SelectCobb initiative had a record-setting year with the most active project pipeline ever and most completed projects in its history.
"Under (Vault's) leadership, the chamber has experienced tremendous growth under the SelectCobb initiative," Loud said.
Loud’s final award of the evening, the Chairman’s Award, was presented to Jay Cunningham of Superior Plumbing, whose investment in the Marquee Monday event series, chamber membership campaign and workforce development efforts have made a significant impact within the chamber and Cobb community. Cunningham has led the Cobb Workforce Partnership for the past two years, in which he successfully launched its strategic plan, a workforce development summit and expanded the chamber’s target industry councils.
"Without (Cunningham's) investment into Marquee Monday, the chamber would not have been able to reimagine this signature event," Loud said. "I personally will forever be grateful that he saw the vision of a new Marquee Monday and helped make all of what we did possible. His investment in our Marquee Monday event series, in our membership campaign and in our workforce development efforts truly enriched our chamber."
