MissQuito, a Marietta-based and women-led pest control company, announces its national franchise program Tuesday morning to grow and expand across the nation.
Natasha Oldham, general manager of Missquito, said the franchise program was launched to expand its brand to new locations across the country. Missquito’s program invites businesses to collaborate with the franchise and develop new locations across the U.S. Additionally, Oldham said MissQuito focuses on empowering women within its company and the community.
“In a predominately male-dominated industry we wanted to disrupt the world of mosquito control by making our own unique impact,” Oldham said.
In 2020, Oldham said a team of women with different career backgrounds worked together to create a strategic blueprint for MissQuito to thrive. The MissQuito team wanted its brand to stand apart from other pest control companies by promoting gender inclusivity.
“Because the pest control industry has been male dominated for so long, many women don’t often consider a career in pest control,” Oldham said. “The industry is known for being unglamorous, but we are seeing significantly more women joining the industry.”
Oldham also said there are endless career opportunities and several job openings across the Southeast for women who want to join the MissQuito team.
“Owning a MissQuito franchise offers women the opportunity to break the stereotype, run their own business and have a work-life balance that many other fields do not offer,” Oldham said.
