Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices.
But now the U.S. housing market appears to be coming back to earth, with some parts of the country showing early distress signs. Foreclosure filings — a measure of the health of housing markets at local, state, or national levels — are on the rise across the country.
According to Attom, a curator of land and property data, home foreclosure filings — which include default notices, bank repossessions, and scheduled auctions — are up 153% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year.
In Georgia, foreclosures rose by 148.1%, from 2,310 in the first six months of 2021 to 5,731 in the first half of 2022. The foreclosure rate in the state of one in every 770 homes ranks as the ninth highest in the nation.
According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, 64.5% of homeowners in Georgia are paying down a mortgage, the 17th largest share among states.
The typical household in the state has an income of $61,224 a year, and the typical home is worth $190,200. For context, the typical American household's annual income is $64,994, and the national median home value is $229,800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.