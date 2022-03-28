A healthcare and education staffing agency announced Monday it would open a new office in Cumberland, adding 130 sales jobs. The firm, Soliant, plans to move into the Atlanta Galleria Office Park this spring.
“With strong business infrastructure and a robust education system, Cobb County has fostered a talented and diverse workforce that will greatly complement our mission of making life better for healthcare and education professionals,” said Lesley Slaughter, Soliant’s senior vice president, in a press release. “We have had tremendous success growing our operations in the state, and we cannot wait to open our doors here in Cobb County.”
The company recruits healthcare staff, mostly for temporary positions, and connects them with providers in the education, nursing, pharmacy and life sciences segments.
Soliant is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, where it employs some 400 people, and has offices in Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Texas.
“We’re excited to welcome Soliant to Cobb County,” said Dana Johnson, COO of the Cobb Chamber and executive director of SelectCobb, in the release. “Our top-performing schools and healthcare providers will surely benefit from Soliant’s experience and reach in matching qualified and skilled professionals to job openings.”
