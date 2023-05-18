Polestar, a Swedish electric vehicle maker, announced the opening of a new retail location at The Battery Atlanta.
The new location at 950 Battery Avenue will offer Cobb residents a hands-on experience with the cars and test drives with Polestar specialists.
“Polestar Atlanta is one more jewel in the Polestar crown,” said Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar North America, in a press release. “This beautiful, new Polestar Space represents the hard work that our partners and the team created to capitalize on the growing demand for EVs in Atlanta.”
The metro Atlanta area ranks first on the East Coast in public access to EV charging stations, according to the company. The existing infrastructure for EVs made it an easy decision for Polestar to capitalize on a growing demand for EVs, said Jarred Sandler, principal of Polestar Atlanta.
Polestar Atlanta joins a wide variety of shopping and entertainment options at the Battery, the 2.25 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Cumberland which surrounds Truist Park.
Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Polestar’s cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company says it is “determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility.”
Visitors to Polestar Atlanta can test drive the Polestar 2 model and learn about various local electric vehicle incentives, including the $7,500 federal clean vehicle tax credit.
Polestar Atlanta is part of the brand’s continued retail expansion. The company aims to open locations in all major EV markets across North America.
