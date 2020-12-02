New tax credits, transit expansion and relief for industries battered by the coronavirus topped the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s legislative wish list, which was presented to state lawmakers this week.
“This gives you a great summary of what our priorities are,” said Sharon Mason, the chamber's CEO, referring to a handout detailing those priorities. “And basically they all tie back to economic recovery, helping many of the businesses and many of the areas hit the hardest to get through this time.”
The chamber supports a number of tax credits old and new, according to the handout, including the state’s existing film tax credit; the creation of a new tax credit for makers of video games; and more generous credits for businesses that invest in research and development.
It also supports state investment in transit — including “a premium transit solution connecting Cobb to the region’s transit system” — and relief for the hospitality and tourism industries and the state’s hospitals, each of which have seen steep revenue declines because of the pandemic.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said the chamber’s requests were sensible, but other issues would likely dominate the 2021 legislative session, such as redistricting, elections issues and education.
“I think they have the right focus, I just don’t know if we’ll have the appetite for it down at the Capitol, knowing how tough the budget situation is,” he said.
Lawmakers’ leeway in handing out tax breaks or funding transit and transportation projects will be determined, in large part, by Congress’ appetite for another round of stimulus spending, Wilkerson said.
“Our economy right now is so tied to the feds,” he said. “The reason that people have money to spend is because of the federal stimulus dollars.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Mason said the chamber’s top priority at the federal level is to encourage the state’s congressional delegation to provide more stimulus.
The chamber’s and lawmakers’ priorities may align on education, however.
Ensuring a steady supply of qualified workers for its 2,500 members has long been a focus of the chamber’s efforts. Its list of 2021 priorities includes continued or increased funding for a number of education programs.
Wilkerson said education will likely be atop lawmakers’ minds when the General Assembly convenes in January.
“By January we’ll start to see the impact of online learning for students,” he said. “We’ll see what that really looks like, as far as what type of learning was really going on. So there may be a push for increased education funding to close that digital gap that’s probably out there right now.”
Mason praised lawmakers’ work in 2020, citing state funding for a Cobb-based center that would train veterans returning to civilian life and a “much needed” hate crimes bill.
Some lawmakers, in turn, praised the chamber’s work in navigating the coronavirus. Early this year, the county Board of Commissioners set aside $50 million in federal aid for small business relief and hired the chamber to administer it. According to state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, an MIT professor recently asked the chamber’s Dana Johnson to guest lecture at the university.
“He said out of everyone in the country that he had talked to, no one had managed that money more efficiently and better than Cobb County,” Allen said, referring to the professor.
