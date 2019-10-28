MARIETTA — As its district's Bus Driver Appreciation Week neared its close, Cobb school board members heatedly debated and put off the purchase of nine school buses to consider installing air conditioning on the five that wouldn't have the cooling units.
The board voted 5-2 on Thursday to table a vote on the $844,758 purchase of five 72-passenger buses without air conditioning and four 48-passenger special needs buses equipped with air conditioning. Board members David Banks and Randy Scamihorn voted in opposition to the delay in purchase.
Cobb bus drivers and former bus drivers called and wrote to the MDJ after the meeting saying air conditioning is badly needed.
Howard's recommendation spurs board debate
Board member Jaha Howard's recommendation to go forward with the purchase, contingent on the installation of air conditioning units in the 72-passenger buses, failed prior to the vote to table a decision.
Installation of air conditioning units would add $10,000 to each bus purchase, plus any additional ongoing maintenance needs, according to Marc Smith, the district's chief technology and operations officer.
While the board briefly discussed the agenda item in its afternoon session, Howard called for the immediate installations at its evening session.
"I've just been giving it a lot more thought, just about this air condition thing," he said. "Being that we have 975-ish school buses in service, very, very few of them with air conditioning, I'm just recalling a lot conversations with parents from a lot of the schools in our area where these kids are three to a seat, and some people talking about lapping up, unfortunately."
Of the district's 1,133 total buses, 975 are on daily routes, according to Smith. Of those 1,133, 855 are 72-passenger, and 278 are smaller, special needs buses, Smith said.
He also said only three of the 855 large buses have air conditioning installed, and those three are only used for special occasions or longer trips. Of the 278 special needs buses, about 80% have air conditioning, Smith said.
Howard said the district's overcrowding problem, referring to some schools' student enrollments that eclipse its recommended capacity, sometimes begins on the bus. Overheating and dehydration are concerns in those situations, especially with younger students.
In a year of record-breaking hot weather and with students sitting in close proximity, Howard said, "We need some air conditioning."
He added that if the five 72-passenger buses are purchased with air conditioning, though it isn't the norm for most buses in the county's fleet, hundreds of students would ride on five air-conditioned buses that didn't exist before.
Other board members felt air conditioning was unnecessary.
Banks, who as a tradition rides a school bus on the first day of school each year, said the children on board are unaffected by the heat.
"The only time that the heat is an issue is in the afternoons," Banks said. "But, if you've ever ridden the bus ... these kids are not hot. The weather and the temperature does not faze them."
His comments prompted jeers and scoffs from the crowd. Another outcry came at Banks' next comment:
"We're only talking about four to six weeks out of a year," he said, referring to the period when heat would be a factor on school bus routes.
Board member Randy Scamihorn agreed with Banks. Scamihorn said the additional money used for the installation of air conditioning would cut too deeply into the district's transportation budget. He also said the district would assume extra costs, including the "additional mechanics" needed to maintain the installed units.
In a criticism seemingly pointed at Howard's earlier comments, Scamihorn offered that he, as a parent and grandparent is capable of raising his own children.
"I appreciate those on the board that want to raise all of our kids, that know when they get dehydrated," he said.
Howard's counters prompted applause and cheers from the crowd.
"I hope that we're not just saying no because of who it's coming from," the freshman Democrat board member said, addressing the majority Republican board. "Pretend I'm not the one who introduced this concept. Just look at the idea of 350 kids being much more comfortable."
Education advocates, drivers say A/C should be new normal
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said the debate over air conditioning on buses is one that has dragged on for at least a decade.
Jackson said while retro-fitting all older buses with air conditioning units could prove impractical, phasing air conditioning in by purchasing new replacement buses with the cooling units when old buses are taken out of service is a realistic and necessary endeavor.
She added the issue isn't just about the comfort of students, though that is a concern as well. Jackson said bus drivers spend hours at a time on their buses in 90-plus-degree weather, some even over the summer, without opportunities to take breaks or leave the vehicle.
Board member claims that students riding buses in the heat aren't fazed are untrue, she said.
Though no action has so far been taken to transition to an air conditioned fleet of buses, Jackson said Howard is right to try.
"Bus drivers are some of my (association) members. And this is one of their top five issues," she said, adding that some drivers have showed her pictures of internal thermostats on buses registering above 130 degrees. "It's very hot on those buses."
In a Facebook post used by permission, Jimi Richards, who has driven buses in Cobb County for three years after more than four decades as a truck driver, agreed with Jackson and criticized Banks' comments. (To see his post, click here).
"I just got over my 3rd lung infection in less than 11 months last week. I still have the dry cough. The doctor said it was due to environmental working conditions and asked had I been working outside during the 90+ heat and Code Orange Air Alerts that had been on numerous days during this time. I had to chuckle and tell him I drive a school bus," Richards wrote. "For Mr. Banks to comment as (he) did shows a blatant lack of respect for a profession we chose. The school bus drivers' work environment needs to be address, as well as that of the children that we work to safely protect and serve each day."
Richards' post described internal temperatures "well over 100 degrees" causing bus drivers, clothes soaked in sweat, to cough and sneeze all day. Many drivers, he said, have reported illness similar to his stemming from their work.
Richards also said air conditioning would help to fight condensation inside the buses when it rains, lessening the buildup of mold and mildew that can be found inside many of the transport vehicles.
Other drivers who called the MDJ in response to Banks' comments, asking to remain anonymous, repeated the issues Richards had laid out, one calling conditions in the buses "like a sauna."
"These are just a few of the health issues we as drivers face each day while safely transporting our greatest asset, the future of Cobb County," Richards' post concludes. "After all, we love our job. It is a calling, not a vocation to us. But there comes a time when OUR health and safety, as well as those of our children must be considered if we are to remain in this profession."
Board members have instructed the superintendent and his staff to conduct a financial analysis of the potential cost of installing air conditioning on all school buses. The results of that study, as well as another discussion, are expected at the November Cobb school board meeting.
The Cobb school board meets for an afternoon work session, 5:30 p.m. executive session and 7 p.m. voting session once per month at the board meeting room at 514 Glover St., Marietta. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.