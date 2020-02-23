ArtsBridge Foundation develops the whole person by expanding arts education for all students and ensuring access to art for everyone.
On March 21, ABF will host its major fundraiser, the 2020 Denim & Diamonds Overture Gala, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre to raise support for ongoing education and outreach programming at the Centre.
“We are truly a bridge to the arts. We are the education outreach arm of the CEPAC,” said ABF Executive Director Jennifer D. Dobbs.
ABF provides arts education for students K-12 throughout the state of Georgia and support for educators as well.
Education programming includes field trips, professional development, the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Shuler Awards) and family programming.
Since 2007, Arts Bridge has served over 380,000 students in 67 Georgia counties as well as students from five surrounding states. “We want to impress upon people that we are here for the entire state. We enjoy serving those counties and we want to grow. We want to conduct even greater outreach. We are here for every student: public schools, private schools, charter schools, and homeschools,” Dobbs said.
An important part of ABF’s mission is outreach to Title 1, rural, and underserved communities so that all students have access to the arts despite the ability to pay. “We work hard to remove barriers and provide access to education here,” Dobbs said.
ABF removes barriers by providing financial aid for show tickets, subsidized bus transportation and snack packs to fight food insecurity. All are made possible through donations by individuals, corporations and other organizations in the community.
“It’s about breaking down the barriers, about access to the arts so that arts is not just a luxury experience but really understanding that it’s an essential experience for us as human beings,” said Dr. Angela Farr Schiller, ABF’s director of arts education.
Arts is an essential part of all kinds of learning. “We’re that A in STEM. We help to provide that STEAM educational approach. We know that maths and sciences are important too but that critical piece that adds that holistic understanding of the world around, that helps to teach social skills, helps improve academic skills, and teaches self confidence. All of that you can find in the arts. I am proud that we can help round out the whole person with our programs that we offer,” Dobbs said.
The arts is a foundation for discovery. “In thinking about STEAM, when we think about Math, Science, Technology, Engineering, at the root of all those is a sense of curiosity at how the world works, a sense of creativity. When you have an engineer looking for a solution to anything kind of thing that’s happening is rooted in creativity. The arts is a platform for all kinds of human inquiry,” Schiller said.
“All of these modes of thinking rest on a sense of creativity, ingenuity and curiosity of how the world works. The arts is a foundation for that kind of thinking and those kinds of critical thinking skills,” Schiller said. “The arts help to affirm for students who they are in the world, how to navigate the world, and how to navigate the world in community with other people.”
“It’s really an honor for us to facilitate these opportunities,” Dobbs said.
The 2020 Overture Gala features Emcee Monica Pearson, a performance by Jay Leno, and is hosted by chairs Samit Roy, CEO, Scicom Infrastructure Services, and family.
Sponsorships and tickets available at artsbridgega.networkforgood.com/events/15889-2020-overture-gala. For questions regarding sponsorship opportunities contact Jennifer Dobbs, Executive Director, at 770-916-2803 or jdobbs@artsbridgega.org.
