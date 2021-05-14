MARIETTA — To cap off a school-wide fundraiser benefitting hunger relief efforts at Metro Atlanta YMCA, Brumby Elementary students had the treat of “sliming” their teachers Friday afternoon. As a reward for the students, who helped raise about $13,500, seven educators had the pleasure of being doused in a mixture of banana pudding, applesauce, oatmeal, green food coloring and water.
Over the past four weeks, kids brought change to school and deposited it in a bucket of their choice, each bucket representing one of about 25 educators who had volunteered to get slimed. Donors in the school community also chipped in, some giving hundreds of dollars.
The finalists were drenched with pitchers Friday, and the winner, second grade teacher Cathleen Clark, had a 5-gallon bucket poured over her.
The fundraiser supported food relief work on behalf of the YMCA, which has been distributing food to families in need on a weekly basis, said Becky Shipley, group vice president of the Metro Atlanta YMCA and executive director of the McCleskey-East Cobb YMCA.
“The pandemic just really amplified the need around hunger relief,” Shipley said.
To sustain the food relief program for the rest of 2021, the YMCA set out to raise $90,000. The partnership with Brumby was one of several sources of funding.
A donor gifted $30,000 to the program and challenged the YMCA to match it with $60,000.
The school got involved and set a goal of raising $5,000. Brumby’s principal, Amanda Richie, agreed to be slimed if the school raised more than $10,000.
The Brumby community ended up raising $13,516.70 as of Friday, with online donations still coming in.
As the event wrapped up, Richie thanked the students for their help raising money. However, dressed in all-white clothes, she explained that she had a party to attend Friday night and had just gotten her hair done.
“Y’all have done such a great job raising all this money … I can’t tell you just how proud everybody is of you,” Richie said. “And I am so sorry I can’t be slimed today, because —”
She was interrupted by a slime bath.
