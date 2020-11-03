Democrat Flynn Broady led District Attorney Joyette Holmes as of midnight Tuesday.
With 99% precincts reporting, Broady had 145,152 votes, or 50.56%, to Holmes’ 141,948.
The results of Tuesday’s election are not official until they are certified by the Cobb Board of Elections Nov. 13.
Broady, an assistant solicitor general, campaigned on a progressive platform that included the elimination of cash bail and ending the prosecution of those who commit certain low-level offenses.
Just before votes began to trickle in, Broady said Cobb voters’ appetite for criminal justice reform had given him hope in the election.
Holmes, meanwhile, said her office had struck a balance between firmness and compassion, adding she had no regrets about how she ran her campaign.
“Hindsight’s always 20-20,” she said, “but I think the things we needed to do, we did.”
Holmes was appointed to her post in 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp after her predecessor, Vic Reynolds, was tapped to lead the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.