The Atlanta Braves issued the following press release Wednesday:
"With vaccinations across the Southeast increasing and health and safety protocols still in place, the Atlanta Braves are set to resume normal Truist Park seating capacity beginning Friday, May 7 as the team begins their third homestand of the season with a series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
"All modified health and safety measures at Truist Park will remain in place. Measures include wearing a face covering unless actively eating or drinking in your ticketed seat, cashless concessions, mobile ticketing and ordering, and a no bag policy. Enhanced sanitization efforts throughout the ballpark will also continue. Revisions to the seating capacity or other health and safety measures will be subject to continuous review throughout the season."
This is a developing story. Come back for updates
