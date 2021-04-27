The Atlanta Braves, Cobb-Douglas Public Health and Northside Hospital will offer free doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Saturday at Truist Park, the county announced Tuesday.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone vaccinated at the stadium Saturday will be able to return May 26 for their second dose.
Registration is required. Those who would like to register or learn more can do so at braves.com/vaccine.
The event is open to anyone 16 and older, though people between the ages of 16 and 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Masks and photo IDs will be required. Visitors will be able to park at the Delta Deck, where they will be directed into the stadium.
