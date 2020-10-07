An office park overlooking the Atlanta Braves’ stadium may get a makeover in the coming years.
Documents filed with the state detail plans to double the number of hotel rooms and apartments in the area, adding to the recent build-out of the area immediately surrounding the stadium.
Three organizations would be involved in the redevelopment, according to one of those documents: SK Commercial Realty, the Nebraska-based Goldenrod Companies and the Atlanta Braves themselves.
Parcels that comprise the office park are owned by SK Commercial and Goldenrod, the latter of which acquired some of the land in question in January.
“When looking out their northern windows, many of our tenants are able to see directly into Truist Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves,” reads a webpage on Goldenrod’s website announcing the acquisition. “Located adjacent to the $1.5 billion development called ‘The Battery,’ Circle 75 is surrounded by 1.5 million square feet of ‘Lifestyle Living’. This includes first class retail (shopping, restaurants, bars), 400+ hotel keys, 500+ apartment units, and a 4,000 seat live music venue.”
Goldenrod Director of Development Ashley Solt, who was listed in one of the documents filed with the state, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
According to the documents, the developers would add as many as 500 multifamily housing units, 500 hotel rooms and 400,000 square feet of office space to the office park, which sits on almost 20 acres directly across from the stadium.
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said he has not met with the developers. He has, however, seen initial site plans submitted to the county.
According to the site plans, an office tower would be built between an existing office tower at 1100 Circle 75 Parkway, which houses, among other things, the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce and the regional headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America, Ott said.
The apartments, townhomes and hotel would be built on the undeveloped land between 900 and 1000 Circle 75 Parkway.
When the MDJ asked Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud about the redevelopment, he reached out to Mike Plant, president and chief executive officer of the Braves Development Company, who said plans submitted to the state and county have been in the works for over a year but declined to comment further. SK Commercial Realty CEO Hugh Scott III did not return calls seeking comment.
Construction could be complete by 2026, according to the documents, which said the property will have to undergo a rezoning for the redevelopment to move forward.
Ott said the county would not be able to consider a rezoning until the state has completed its review of the project, which qualifies as a “development of regional impact.”
