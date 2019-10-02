Atlanta left-hander Dallas Keuchel will face St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas when the Braves and Cardinals meet in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:02 p.m.
Keuchel, who has nine career postseason starts, went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts after signing a one-year deal with Atlanta. He will face the Cardinals for the first time since 2016. In three career starts against St. Louis, Keuchel is 0-2 with a 10.03 ERA. He has given up 13 earned runs on 14 hits in 11 2/3 innings.
Mikolas was 9-14 with a 4.17 ERA in 32 starts for the Cardinals. In three career starts, he is 1-2 against the Braves with a 2.95 ERA. Mikolas faced Atlanta one time this season and allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings in a 5-2 loss on May 24. This will be his postseason debut.
The Braves (97-65) come into the game in a bit of a lull, having lost their last three, and they went 4-6 over their last 10. The Cardinals (91-71) held off the Milwaukee Brewers to win the NL Central by two games.
A good sign for Atlanta is the return of shortstop Dansby Swanson to his pre-injury level of play. The former Marietta High School standout had struggled when he came off the disabled list, but over the last week of the season, Swanson hit .400 (8-for-20) with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two stolen bases.
