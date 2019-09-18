The Atlanta Braves will be playing postseason baseball at SunTrust Park.
As a fan, how much are you willing to pay to see the Braves march toward a possible World Series appearance? Playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday.
Single-game tickets will be available at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and at the Braves box office, however, don’t expect to be able to get the best tickets in the house. Braves A-List Members, Partners and Club Members were given the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday.
For the remaining tickets, fans will have the option to purchase tickets for the National League Division Series and the National League Championship Series.
Ticket prices range from $35 to $150 a seat for the division series, likely against the St. Louis Cardinals. If the season ended today, the Braves would host Games 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday Oct. 3 and 4. If a fifth game is necessary, the Braves would host it on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
If Atlanta advances to the league championship series, it will begin Oct. 11 at the ballpark of the team with the best record. Right now, the Los Angeles Dodgers would hold home field advantage if they win their division series matchup.
If the Braves play the Dodgers, Games 3, 4 and 5 would be played at SunTrust Park on Oct. 14, 15 and 16. Tickets for the NLCS currently range from $75 to $200 apiece.
If the Braves are the top seed for the NLCS, Games 1 and 2 at SunTrust would be Oct. 11 and 12 with Games 6 and 7 set for Oct. 18 and 19.
With limited amounts of tickets available, fans who get shut out from Ticketmaster or the Braves ticket office can turn to secondary ticket markets like online ticket brokers StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and TicketCity.
As of press time Wednesday, tickets for the NLDS on the various secondary market sites ranged from $65 for tickets in the upper deck behind home plate to Chairman seats directly behind home plate on the field level for $2,500.
The World Series will begin Oct. 22 at the home of the team with the best record. Tickets will range from $235 to $880 a seat through Ticketmaster and the Braves but are not yet on sale.
Payments for tickets that are purchased for games that end up not being necessary will be refunded.
Tickets purchased at the SunTrust Park ticket window must be returned to the Braves along with the refund form that can be downloaded online. Tickets must be returned for refund by Dec. 9. All other single-game tickets have no cash value and will be automatically refunded through the original method of payment and should not be returned.
Refunds to credit cards, including ticket and order fees, will be processed within 10-14 days after the Braves season ends. For cash purchases, checks will be mailed within 4-6 weeks after the tickets have been returned to the Atlanta Braves. There will be no cash refunds.
A-List members ticket purchases for games not played will be credited towards their 2020 A-List membership plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.