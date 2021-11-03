The Atlanta Braves will celebrate their 2021 World Series title with a pair of parades on Friday.
Beginning at noon, the team will begin their trek toward Truist Park in downtown Atlanta at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel up Peachtree to 10th Street.
Cobb County’s portion of the parade will follow, beginning on Cobb Parkway at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and continuing to Circle 75 Parkway near the ballpark.
Fans are invited to line the parade route to celebrate with the team. Fans can also celebrate at the ball park by watching the parade and taking in a post-parade celebration and concert with Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-winning artists, Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park.
Fans attending the concert are encouraged to arrive early.
Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Tickets and parking passes for the celebration at Truist Park will be available Thursday at www.Braves.com/parade. Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will receive early access to reserve their tickets, beginning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively. Tickets will be available to the public beginning at 1 p.m.
To ensure the safety of all guests, The Battery Atlanta will have limited capacity on Friday during the celebration. Access for non-ticket holders will be granted on a first come, first served basis. The Braves recommend pre-purchasing parking.
Complete coverage of the World Series championship parade and team celebration will air live on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, the Bally Sports app, and Twitter @BallyOnBraves beginning at 11:30 a.m. The Bally Sports crew will be embedded throughout the city and The Battery Atlanta, including host Chip Caray; studio analysts Brian Jordan and Peter Moylan; and reporters Paul Byrd, Kelly Crull and Nick Green.
