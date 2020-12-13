MARIETTA — A painting Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer and the Truist Park had an unusual sendoff Friday: more than two dozen motorcyclists to escort it to its next location.
For two years, “Passing the Torch” by David Uhl of Colorado was on loan to the Marietta Cobb Museum of art, according to Executive Director Sally Macaulay.
It depicts Braves pitcher Tom Glavine, with his son, Kienan, pointing at a statue of pitcher Warren Spahn in front of the ballpark and standing behind a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a sidecar.
Why the motorcycle? Because the painting was commissioned by Tomahawk Harley-Davidson, which is in The Battery Atlanta, adjacent to the Braves’ stadium, Truist Park. Also, Uhl has been doing artwork for the brand since 1993 and became the company’s first licensed oil painter five years later, according to the artist’s website.
The painting is meant to celebrate fathers and sons and “their involvement in two great American pastimes: motorcycling and baseball,” Uhl’s website states.
The painting’s stay at the museum was bookended by a number of bikers who are also fans of the Atlanta-based Blackberry Smoke, a Southern rock band. Two of the band’s members were raised in Smyrna.
The band has been holding a motorcycle ride charity for the past few years to donate to Cure Childhood Cancer. That event has included a raffle of a signed print of the Uhl painting.
The band got involved with Cure after drummer Brit Turner’s daughter, Lana, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at just 3 years old. She recovered and is now 14.
Two years ago, the band created the first Blackberry Smoke Ride for Cure, which was hosted by Glavine and saw a group of motorcyclists ride from the Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta, where the band performed a concert, up to Marietta to see the painting when it was first displayed in the museum, said George Tingley, one of the organizers of the ride. The second year, about 600 motorcyclists traveled from the Tabernacle to Truist Park.
This year, the ride was canceled because of the pandemic, but organizers continue to raise money, including raffling off another “Passing the Torch” print signed by Glavine and Uhl. They plan to present the print to the winner when they give the original back to Uhl at Daytona Bike Week in March.
“We wanted to keep the conversation going and not let people forget that children are still fighting (cancer) today,” said George Tingley, one of the event’s organizers.
On Friday, about 25 to 30 bikers pulled up to the museum once again to see the painting off to its new temporary home, the headquarters of Cure Childhood Cancer in Dunwoody. Organizers will then return the painting to the artist in March.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y54kov4x.
