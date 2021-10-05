Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson holds up a championship belt after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario carries the Commissioner's Trophy off the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; The Commissioner's Trophy is seen in the Atlanta Braves dugout after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves fans celebrate after the team defeated the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; The Atlanta Braves are presented with the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler is interviewed after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hoists the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; The Atlanta Braves celebrate with their fans after defeating the Houston Astros during game six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the scoreboard after the Atlanta Braves defeat the Houston Astros in game six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson smokes a cigar after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate on stage after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and his team celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate on stage after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate on stage after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (middle) celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson celebrates with a cigar after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves fans celebrate after the team defeated the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson smokes a cigar after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates on the stage after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves fans celebrate after the team defeated the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves fans celebrate after the team defeated the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players including Joc Pederson (right) and Eddie Rosario (middle) celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler hoists the World Series MVP trophy after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate with the Commissioner's Trophy on stage after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson lights a cigar after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves fans celebrate after the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler hoists the World Series MVP trophy after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (right) takes a selfie photo with a teammate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros players react after losing to the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler and catcher William Contreras celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros during game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler and catcher William Contreras celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after forcing out Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) for the final out during game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after recording the final out against the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves fans do the tomahawk chop against the Houston Astros during the 9th inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the 9th inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the 9th inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the 9th inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves fans do the tomahawk chop behind the dugout during the 9th inning against the Houston Astros in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Empty seats are seen in the 9th inning in game six of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pinch hitter Marwin Gonzalez reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning during game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros infielders Carlos Correa (1) and Jose Altuve (27) react during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz (16) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz (16) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros pinch hitter Marwin Gonzalez (9) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) catches a ball while avoiding a collision with center fielder Jose Siri (26) by Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (not pictured) during the eighth inning during game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) makes a catch while avoiding a collision with center fielder Jose Siri (26) on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (not pictured) in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) makes a catch while avoiding a collision with center fielder Jose Siri (26) on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (not pictured) in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports