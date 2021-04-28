Truist Park will open to 100% capacity beginning Friday, May 7, the Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday.
On the same day of the Braves’ announcement, Atlanta United said it would be doing the same at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning May 15.
The full reopening at Truist Park will begin in time for a home stand against the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.
The Braves cited increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates as a positive indicator for reopening. The team said they will keep existing health and safety protocols in place, including asking fans to wear masks at games.
“We have had great success welcoming our fans back safely to Truist Park,” Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a news release.
“Our outdoor environment, the demand from our season ticket holders and fans to watch us play in person plus safety measures which are in place make it feel that now is the right time to get back to full capacity at Truist Park.”
The park first opened at one-third capacity for the team’s first home game on April 9. On April 23, capacity was expanded to 50%.
Braves Development Company CEO Mike Plant previously told the Cobb Board of Commissioners the team hoped to reach full capacity by June, ahead of the then-planned 2021 All-Star Game.
Meantime, AMB Sports and Entertainment, which owns Atlanta United and the NFL's Falcons, will increase capacity for events at the stadium to 100% beginning May 15 for Atlanta United's game against CF Montreal.
Tickets will be available in the two lower levels, in the stadium's typical soccer configuration of 42,500 seats.
Atlanta United games at the stadium had been limited to 50% to start the season.
According to the ownership group, the Falcons are planning for full capacity to start the NFL season in the fall.
