Michael Brantley has been appointed Cobb County’s interim parks department director by County Manager Jackie McMorris. Brantley replaces Jimi Gisi, whom McMorris recently tapped to serve as her second-in-command.
Brantley has been the parks department’s operations division manager for the past three years, according to the county. He holds a Bachelor of Science in recreation administration, and had worked in Cherokee County’s recreation and operations divisions before coming to Cobb in 2017.
In 2015, Brantley was the president of the Georgia Recreation and Park Association. He is also a member of the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials and the National Recreation and Park Association.
Brantley assumed the role Nov. 15. His salary as parks operations division manager was $92,560; as interim department director, he will earn $111,918.
