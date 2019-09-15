While any parent knows the back-to-school supply list can be daunting, some local families were facing sending their children to classrooms empty-handed.
The James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Marietta serves approximately 150 students in their after-school program, and some of them didn't have the supplies they needed. This came to the attention of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, and in just two weeks, the Kiwanians collected enough donations to provide all 150 students the essentials to start the school year.
On Thursday, the Kiwanis Club was thanked by N’Keschia Brundidge-Clark, Executive Director of the Anderson Boys & Girls Club, and Jessica Douglas, Senior Director of Regional Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. The women brought a thank-you card made by the students in the Anderson’s Club’s art department that was signed by all of the students at the club.
The Kiwanis Club of Marietta welcomes new members who want to serve their community. If you want to be involved in projects that directly impact children in our local community and around the world, contact Executive Director Pat Huey at pathuey@comcast.net for more information on how to register to attend the weekly luncheon meeting or visit their website at mariettakiwanis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.