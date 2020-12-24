Sixteen years after he retired from the Marine Corps, former Col. Mike Boyce defeated incumbent Tim Lee in the race for county chair.
In a recent interview, Boyce said those 16 years were no less important than his military service in preparing him to lead the governing board of Georgia’s third largest county.
“This job was much bigger than I ever thought it was going to be,” he said. “I would not have been able to do (as chair) what I did right now 20 years ago.”
Four years after taking office, Boyce is now on his way out, having lost reelection to south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid. Nevertheless, Boyce says he has no unfinished business.
“Look, my main reason for wanting to run again, was for the mobility referendum in 2022,” he said. “I’ve been able to do a lot more than I ever thought. … And I know that I'm leaving this county in a much better position than I found it four years ago.”
Boyce grew up in California, leaving to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana but returning for a master’s at Pepperdine University. He eventually attended the Naval War College and served almost 30 years in the Marines, rising to the rank of colonel before his retirement.
In 2012, Boyce took his first jab at board chair but finished third in the primary, trailing incumbent Tim Lee and former Cobb Chair Bill Byrne.
He tried again in 2016, this time hammering Lee for the secrecy with which he negotiated the deal that brought the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County. Boyce won in a runoff with two-thirds of the vote.
“This job was nothing like being in the military,” he said, recalling the beginning of his four-year term. In the military, “you can have discussions about things, but once decisions are made, then the decision's made and you move on. And you have a captive audience.”
Elected officials, on the other hand, don’t give marching orders. The persuade, they cajole.
The years between his retirement and his victory in the runoff gave him the patience, he said, to deal with the many constituencies whose support he would need. It also gave him the patience to deal with his colleagues on the five-member Board of Commissioners, he added.
“I had four Republicans on this board” — himself included — “but they were four very independent-minded Republicans,” he said.
Despite having told the Journal before his election he didn’t see “any circumstances presently that would warrant an increase in the property tax rate,” he proposed just that in his first year in office, citing a $20 million budget hole. It was shot down by the board’s three other Republicans.
A year later, he tried again and succeeded, a move that would anger the county’s hard-line Republicans, who took to calling him “Tax Hike Mike,” and cost Republican Commissioner Bob Weatherford his reelection bid. Weatherford was succeeded by Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
“There weren't a lot of people that were happy with what I did in 2018,” he said. “But it never occurred to me that I was supposed to be a politician first, you know, and an elected official second. I just did what I thought was best. That millage rate was based on input from so many different parts of the community and the staff," he said, adding he believed that taking that action was what the county needed to do.
That raise, he maintains, has allowed the county to continue offering its “five-star services” and maintain its AAA bond rating, Boyce said.
He is most proud, however, of the board’s work on behalf of Cobb’s public safety personnel.
“I think the No. 1 priority of any government is to protect its people,” he said, “and if there's one thing that I can look back on in four years, it's where we are today with public safety.”
The police department now has a new training center and headquarters. The medical examiner has a new, modern facility. A new Animal Services building and a new firing range on the way. Police officers were given permission to take their cars home. And, at the beginning of the year, the board approved a new salary schedule for public safety personnel.
That schedule guarantees a specific wage determined by the employee’s years of service (step) and rank (grade). It also raised the pay of entry-level public safety employees from about $41,000 to $46,000 and bumped up public safety employees by one grade with regards to pay.
Boyce is also proud of the Board’s handling of $132 million in federal pandemic relief. The board distributed $48 million to help small businesses in the county keep employees they would have otherwise laid off; about $10 million to keep county residents in their homes; almost $2 million to help nonprofits buy, store and distribute food; more than $10 million to help the Cobb and Marietta school districts shore up virtual learning options and purchase personal protective equipment; and more.
“There were a lot of things that we were mandated to do with that money that we've never had any experience with,” he said. “You know, we don't run the school system here, we don't run public health, we don't run the cities.”
He said his main reason for seeking reelection was to try to convince county voters to approve another penny sales tax in 2022, one focused solely on improving the county’s transit and transportation systems. What exactly that would have looked like, he said, would have been determined during a series of town halls. The tax will be needed to help the county serve a population expected to hit one million by 2040, he insists.
“I thought I had shown that I have the skills, political skills, to do that based on what I've done over the last least two years, for sure,” he said. "But that's for someone else to address.”
He and his wife Judy knocked on thousands of doors this year.
"It's been a long time since someone pounded the pavement as much as you did to get elected," east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott told Boyce during his farewell remarks at their last meeting of the board. "I'm not sure Judy would have said 'Yes' if she knew then what she knows now," he added, Boyce laughing.
"Like Bob said, so many have said, we can't do this without our spouses behind us," Boyce said when it was his turn to speak. "This job is a lot easier when you have spouses who understand that in public service, sometimes you're called to a higher calling."
Boyce has three children and five grandchildren, one of whom was born this year.
Republican Boyce and Democrat Cupid often voted together, earning him a reputation as a moderate Republican. But that wasn’t enough to protect him from a wave election that felled each Republican holding a countywide office.
“We were definitely caught up in a wave of ideas this time. And I was part of a party that didn't have any ideas,” he said. “The American people in four years or two years will still give a clear indication if they're happy with where the new administration is going.”
He’s been gracious in defeat, saying publicly he would do whatever it took to smooth the transition in county leadership and blasting fellow Republicans who have sought to overturn the results of the presidential election, an effort he called “disturbing.”
He didn’t rule out a return to politics — “never say never,” he said — but insisted that, “for the first time in 71 years,” he doesn’t have a plan for what comes next.
“I'm going to finally accept and do nothing for a while,” he said. “And you know, (if) something comes my way that I find of interest, I'll go that way. But I had a great life that I left before I took this job and lots of family and friends, and I'm going to go back to that. And I think for now, that's going to be more than any gift anyone can ask for, especially during this year with a pandemic.”
What Mr . Boyce failed to point out is that since the initial increase in the step in grade, Law Enforcement has not seen a dime since.
